Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BHFAO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

