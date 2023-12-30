Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Gavin Turner Sells 9,191 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

