Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc Sells 24,221 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,448.12.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $28,897.83.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

