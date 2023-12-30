Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.31. 11,305,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,205,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

