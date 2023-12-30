Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Trimmed by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

