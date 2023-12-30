British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %
BTAFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 12,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.15.
About British American Tobacco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.