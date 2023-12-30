British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

BTAFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 12,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

