Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $548.01 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $976.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.