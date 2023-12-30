Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $1,116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $976.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.