Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $65.58

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of JCI opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after buying an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after buying an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

