Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $35.30

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $30.44 on Friday. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

