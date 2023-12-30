Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $38.50

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,135 shares of company stock valued at $220,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $47.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.