Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $35.89

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

