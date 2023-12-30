Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $442.43

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $442.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,968,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,994,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $418.12 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

