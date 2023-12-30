Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $43.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares in the company, valued at $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,404,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,622,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,383. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

BN stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,337.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

