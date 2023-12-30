Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 69,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

