Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 1.5 %

BCUCY stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 4,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

