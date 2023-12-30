Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHHF remained flat at $390.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.09. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $390.00 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

About Bucher Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.