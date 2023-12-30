Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($29.10) to GBX 2,230 ($28.34) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.95) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURBY

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BURBY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 21,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.