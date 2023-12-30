Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$44.55 and a twelve month high of C$59.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.93.

(Get Free Report)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.