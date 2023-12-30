BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 0.2 %

BZFDW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 41,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.