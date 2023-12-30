BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $76.73 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.