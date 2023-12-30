Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Down 8.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $26.00. 15,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 11,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

