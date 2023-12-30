Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AJX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. Great Ajax Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

