Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $127.01 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.