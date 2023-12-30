Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $115,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

