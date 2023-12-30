Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $239,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after buying an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.