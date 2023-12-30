Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,095 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

