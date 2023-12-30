Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $879.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

