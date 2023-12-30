Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,003 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 179.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 142,458 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $869,000.

NYSE KTF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

