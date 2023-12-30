Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 936 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

