Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 9,740 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 80,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

