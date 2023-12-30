Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.24

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.24 and traded as high as C$63.94. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$63.50, with a volume of 7,085,371 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.73.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6704782 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

