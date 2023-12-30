Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,927,000 after purchasing an additional 533,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

