Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $526.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.