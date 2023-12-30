Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 13,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,685. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $336.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $54.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 296.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 129.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

