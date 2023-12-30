Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 187,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 292,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.