Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.27

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $132.27 and last traded at $132.02, with a volume of 1196073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.

The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

