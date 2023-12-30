Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST opened at $85.46 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

