Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CWST opened at $85.46 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Casella Waste Systems
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.