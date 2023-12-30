CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 30th total of 81,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,100 shares. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

