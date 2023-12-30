Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Shares Up 13.6%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 4,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 168 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.