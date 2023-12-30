Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,954 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $87,660.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

CSTL stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 219.6% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

