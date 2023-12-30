CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.61

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.68. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 251,559 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
