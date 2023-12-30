CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.60

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €103.60 ($113.85) and last traded at €101.40 ($111.43), with a volume of 3447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €102.00 ($112.09).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is €94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.63. The firm has a market cap of $716.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

