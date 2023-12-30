Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 124,143 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.83.
Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.
