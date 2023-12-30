Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

