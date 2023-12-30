Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after acquiring an additional 495,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $241.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

