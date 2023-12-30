Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires Shares of 4,000 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 300.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $48.93 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

