Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

