Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 104 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.16 and a 200 day moving average of $568.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

