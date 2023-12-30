Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $200,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

